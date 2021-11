Disney Villains Night ended with a heartbreaking double elimination. After the best performances yet, two celebrities were sent home on the October 12 episode of ‘DWTS.’. Tyra Banks, dressed up as a fierce Maleficent, announces right at the top of the show that there will be a double elimination at the end of Disney Villains Night. After no one was eliminated on Disney Heroes Night, DWTS will bid farewell to two celebs by the end of the night.

TV SHOWS ・ 27 DAYS AGO