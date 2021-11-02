Why Fans Are Convinced Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunited for Halloween

If the idea of Guillermo del Toro tipping his toes into the water of film noir doesn't excite you, then I'm afraid nothing will. The filmmaker with a deep and abiding love of movie monsters is taking a trip into uncharted territory, leaving creature features behind for a change to focus on something even scarier: people. The initial trailer for "Nightmare Alley" made a very convincing case that this will be an absolute must-watch, featuring what could very well be del Toro's darkest film yet. This latest project comes loaded with A-list stars, including Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Tim Blake Nelson, and more. The latest promo image released for the film puts the focus squarely on Blanchett and Cooper's characters, which you can see below.
