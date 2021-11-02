CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Fans Are Convinced Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunited for Halloween

imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans can recognize those blue eyes anywhere. After Irina Shayk gave a glimpse into her Halloween festivities on Instagram, her followers thought they recognized...

www.imdb.com

Vogue

Irina Shayk’s Secret To Looking Like A Goddess Is Refreshingly Simple

“All I can say about Vogue parties is that you always end up staying way later than you planned…” says Irina Shayk mischievously, while one foot out the door heading to the British Vogue and Self-Portrait soirée on 28 October. “They are always a lot of fun especially if Edward is involved. British people really know how to have a great time!”
Mashed

The Truth About This Controversial Bradley Cooper Moment In Burnt

Whether or not you liked the 2015 chef-themed drama "Burnt," you may have heard about a particularly controversial scene from the film, which starred Bradley Cooper. According to E! Online, "The Hangover" protagonist may have taken his style of method acting a bit too far when filming a scene in which his character tries to commit suicide. The scene required Cooper to put a plastic bag over his head in an attempt to suffocate himself, but at a certain point, it seemed to be clear to his co-star, Matthew Rhys, that Cooper's struggles to breathe were not make-believe.
film-book.com

HYPERION: Bradley Cooper Set To Make Movie Project With New Production Label

Bradley Cooper To Launch Production Banner With Hyperion. Bradley Cooper will be starting his own production banner and will produce Hyperion based on a series of Dan Simmons novels. Bradley Cooper is soon going to be behind the movie Hyperion which is based on a four volume book series. Originally...
imdb.com

Hyperion Movie Adaptation Coming From Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is launching a new production banner, and it already has a project lined up: "Hyperion," based on the sci-fi novel series by Dan Simmons ("The Terror"). While Cooper made his feature directorial debut with "A Star Is Born," he's only on board to producer "Hyperion," with the search for a director currently underway. Previously, "Hyperion" was set up as a TV project at Syfy. Now it moves to the big screen via Warner Bros., with Graham King attached to produce under his Gk Films banner. The "Hyperion" series consists of four books set in the 29th century, featuring "hundreds of planets connected by farcaster portals," whatever the heck that means. This...
/Film

New Nightmare Alley Image Teases Bradley Cooper And Cate Blanchett In Guillermo Del Toro's Dark Noir

If the idea of Guillermo del Toro tipping his toes into the water of film noir doesn't excite you, then I'm afraid nothing will. The filmmaker with a deep and abiding love of movie monsters is taking a trip into uncharted territory, leaving creature features behind for a change to focus on something even scarier: people. The initial trailer for "Nightmare Alley" made a very convincing case that this will be an absolute must-watch, featuring what could very well be del Toro's darkest film yet. This latest project comes loaded with A-list stars, including Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Tim Blake Nelson, and more. The latest promo image released for the film puts the focus squarely on Blanchett and Cooper's characters, which you can see below.
wfav951.com

Harry Styles Reunites Couple At Halloween Concert

Harry Styles reunited a pair of exes who attended his October 31st concert together. Video posted to Twitter shows the “Watermelon Sugar” singer teasing the couple who arrived with a sign that read, “I came with my ex for you.”. After some interrogation, the couple admitted that they had broken...
Elite Daily

Is Wanna One Planning A Reunion? Here's Why Fans Are Convinced

Wannable, guess what? According to a Nov. 3 report by JTBC News, Wanna One will reunite ahead of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. I know reunion rumors have been floating around the internet since last year, but this time, they may actually be coming true. Why? Following the report, Wanna One’s agency, CJ E&M, released a statement discussing the possibility of a reunion, and what they had to say basically confirmed the group is planning something big. So, is it really going to happen? These tweets about Wanna One's reported reunion definitely think so.
HOLAUSA

Amara La Negra’s new look is really turning heads

Fans got to know and love Amara La Negra for her bodacious figure, signature afro, and bubbly personality--and while she’s still as beautiful as ever, her new look is confusing a lot of her longtime followers. Fans of the Afro Latina couldn’t help but notice how much she’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
