CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rust Ad Dave Halls Pleads For Industry Change Following Apparent Gross Negligence

By Kaylee Dugan
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of the news surrounding the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" has focused on the working conditions of the...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Negligence
The Independent

‘Fanny pack’ of bullets found on Rust set by investigators: ‘Loose ammunition raises questions’

Authorities have said they recovered loose and boxed ammunition while investigating cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust.According to an inventory of seized items that was made public on Monday (25 October), these included “two boxes of ammo”, “loose ammo and boxes”, and a “fanny pack with ammo”. Officers also found three revolvers and loose casings.Investigating officers did not specify what kind of ammunition was recovered from the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, or whether it included live bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.Even as more details around the tragedy emerge, it is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

‘Rust’ crew reportedly loaded Baldwin’s gun with live bullets for target practice

The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Investigation
Decider

‘The View’ Tears Into “Ghouls” Criticizing Alec Baldwin for Prop Gun Accident

During the first hot topic of today’s The View, the panelists discussed the prop gun tragedy that occurred on set of the film Rust this past weekend. As the hosts unpacked the tragedy, Whoopi Goldberg shared her experiences with guns on set, advocating for more safety measures to keep cast and crew safe. Taking it a step further, Sunny Hostin tore into folks maligning Alec Baldwin for the shooting, slamming them for ridiculing the actor after the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

'Rust' shooting: Alec Baldwin is 'hurting himself in unimaginable ways,' says crisis PR expert

It's been two weeks since Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust, and there are still questions about how such a tragedy occurred. Alec Baldwin, star and producer of the Western indie film, fired a gun during rehearsal that contained a live round. The actor initially issued a statement saying that he had "no words to convey my shock and sadness" about the accident. Baldwin's remarks about the tragedy have been sparse, but telling, since Oct. 21, the day of the events.
CELEBRITIES
albuquerquenews.net

New emergency strikes Baldwin's 'Rust' movie set

A crew member working to wind down production of Alec Baldwin's movie ?Rust? ? after the cinematographer was accidentally shot dead on set ? was bitten by a venomous spider and may end up losing his arm. The incident involving lamp operator and pipe rigger Jason Miller occurred some time...
MOVIES
actionnewsnow.com

'Rookie' changes prop weapons policy following fatal shooting on 'Rust' set

One ABC TV series has instated a new policy that will ban the use of so-called "live" weapons on set, following the fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico. The showrunner on ABC's "The Rookie," a cop drama starring Nathan Fillon, sent a letter to the cast and crew explaining the change over the weekend. CNN reviewed the text of the letter, provided by sources close to production.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy