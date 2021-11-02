CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Doctor's Osvaldo Benavides Scrubs Out as Series Regular — How Was Mateo Written Off?

By Ryan Schwartz
 7 days ago

Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor marked the unceremonious (and off screen) departure of St. Bonaventure’s latest hire. As TVLine exclusively...

'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out That Glassman Is Leaving the Show

Season 5 of The Good Doctor has just begun, but the St. Bonaventure Hospital staff has already gone through major changes since Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) unexpectedly took over. Now, fans of the hit ABC medical drama are fearing the worst after Glassman (Richard Schiff) drove away in the middle of the night without saying a word.
‘The Good Doctor’s Newest Surgeon Departs ABC Medical Drama

Osvaldo Benavides, who recently was promoted to series regular on ABC’s medical drama The Good Doctor, is exiting the show, sources have confirmed to Deadline. Benavides, who plays Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, joined the series as a guest star in the two-part Season 4 finale and was subsequently promoted to series-regular status at the beginning of Season 5. In his initial episode, Benavides’ Mateo met the San Jose St. Bonaventure team and was assisting them with the surgical mission in Guatemala. He later struck up a romantic relationship with St. Bonaventure’s chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang). Mateo was hired...
Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill Addresses Yaz’s Future on the Series

Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill Addresses Yaz’s Future on the Series. The next season of Doctor Who will mark Jodie Whittaker’s last go-round as the Gallifreyan Time Lord, but one of her longtime companions might not be exiting the TARDIS alongside her. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, co-star Mandip Gill teased what viewers can expect from Whittaker’s final episodes, and she hinted that her character might have a role to play in future seasons of the show.
The Good Doctor Twist: Who's Out?

The revolving door that is the cast of ABC's The Good Doctor continues to spin. According to TV Line, the latest departing star is Osvaldo Benavides. The news is somewhat surprising when you consider Benavides was only elevated to series regular a few months ago. Given the shocking nature of...
The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 promo: Park, Shaun square off

When The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 airs on ABC in just under two weeks, you’re going to see what turns out to be a really intense conflict. Park and Shaun are colleagues and by and large, they’re cordial. We do think they care about each other!. With that...
The Good Doctor season 5 episode 5: Is Dr. Mateo gone for good?

We knew that Dr. Mateo would be gone from The Good Doctor at some point this season — yet, we didn’t know it would be so soon!. Tonight’s new episode entitled “Crazytown” proved to be the final one for Osvaldo Benavides’ character, who only joined the show as a regular at the start of the season. He was MIA for the entirety of this episode and at first, it just seemed like he would be gone temporarily on a medical mission. However, Lim found out from a patient that leaving out of the blue is more or less Mateo’s MO — he would go off to help in certain parts of the world without notice and sometimes be gone for lengthy periods of time. Sometimes, he’d leave a gift prior to his exit, and that is precisely what he did in this case.
The Big Leap, Our Kind of People Both Set for Short Freshman Runs on Fox

As suggested by Fox’s midseason schedule, neither The Big Leap nor Our Kind of People will be getting additional episode orders. Instead, they will wrap their freshman runs early, their renewal fates to be determined in the spring. Sources tell TVLine that both freshman shows, being serialized, were always on...
Fox Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 9-1-1: Lone Star (Minus 9-1-1), Monarch, Cleaning Lady, Joe Millionaire and More

Fox will ring in the new year with a major schedule revamp, including eight season/series premieres in January alone. As announced back in May, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 3 without Og 9-1-1 as its lead-in; instead, the first responders spinoff will lead into the freshman drama The Cleaning Lady on Mondays. (TVLine hears that the 9-1-1s’ reunion could happen as soon as late March.)
How The Good Doctor's Bria Samoné Henderson Is Making Choices That Are 'Strong, Bold, and Full!'

Actress Bria Samoné Henderson was once living out of suitcases, sleeping on couches or an air mattress with a hole in it—clearly uncertain about her future. But when she landed her role on the hit ABC medical drama The Good Doctor, everything changed; suddenly, thanks to her portrayal of St. Bonaventure medical resident Dr. Jordan Allen, she was flying first class with mimosas and warmed nuts, staying at five-star luxury hotels.
Shonda Rhimes Said She's Written 8 Different Versions Of A Grey's Series Finale

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy kicked off its eighteenth season this fall, making it the network’s longest-running show, with talks already underway for a Season 19. And given the show’s diverse cast and crew and shocking storylines, all thanks to the legendary Shonda Rhimes, it’s really a no-brainer why the beloved show is still on the air. But with each new season premiere, fans can’t help but wonder, “When is this show going to end?” In a Nov. 7 interview with Variety, Rhimes got very real about what the show means to her and when it will end. To be exact, Shonda Rhimes said she’s written about eight different versions of a Grey’s series finale. For a show with 18 seasons, I guess eight drafts isn’t too excessive considering how involved we are with the show and its characters.
Chicago Med Just Took One Doctor Past The Point Of No Return, And That's A Good Thing

Spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of Chicago Med Season 7, called “A Square Peg In A Round Hole.”. Chicago Med delivered some big twists in “A Square Peg In A Round Hole,” and some better than others. While Crockett proved himself to Dr. Blake and Ethan made his semi-triumphant return to the ED, Vanessa continues to take pills to keep herself going and Will found himself in over his head with his undercover investigation into VasCom. It was Will’s story that involved a doctor going past the point of no return, but fortunately not Will himself. Dr. Cooper is no longer going to be able to hide his sketchy dealings after he wound up in the hospital himself due to some irresponsible decisions.
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere.
Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Recap: You 'Herd' It Here First — [Spoiler] Dies

Yellowstone, with a hand from the pandemic, kept us waiting more than a year to find out whether Season 3’s unhinged finale was last call for John (who’d been shot), Kayce (who’d been shot at), Beth (who appeared to have been blown to smithereens) or Jimmy (who’d been left all bucked up by his ill-advised latest tumble from a bronco). Aand… ? And if you read on, we’ll not only reveal which if any of them wound up sporting a toe tag in Sunday’s Season 4 premiere double header, we’ll go over all the highlights of.
