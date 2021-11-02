The Good Doctor's Osvaldo Benavides Scrubs Out as Series Regular — How Was Mateo Written Off?

We knew that Dr. Mateo would be gone from The Good Doctor at some point this season — yet, we didn’t know it would be so soon!. Tonight’s new episode entitled “Crazytown” proved to be the final one for Osvaldo Benavides’ character, who only joined the show as a regular at the start of the season. He was MIA for the entirety of this episode and at first, it just seemed like he would be gone temporarily on a medical mission. However, Lim found out from a patient that leaving out of the blue is more or less Mateo’s MO — he would go off to help in certain parts of the world without notice and sometimes be gone for lengthy periods of time. Sometimes, he’d leave a gift prior to his exit, and that is precisely what he did in this case.

