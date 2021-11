Justice League director Zack Snyder is addressing the question of whether or not some other director could take the reigns of Justice League 2. Snyder's Justice League saga was always meant to be a multi-film epic - a plan that was utterly abandoned when Warner Bros. replaced Snyder with Joss Whedon and took Justice League in a different direction. Even with the milestone win for fans with the release of "The Snyder Cut" of Justice League this year, it hasn't seemed like WB is committed to continuing with the Snyderverse story. But could Justice League continue with a new director at the helm?

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO