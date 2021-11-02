CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copy.ai Raises $11M To Accelerate AI Helping You Build Your Business

By Frederick Daso
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
When artificial intelligence (AI) is discussed in popular media, one of the common topics is how the technology will make humans obsolete via automation. While software has replaced the human element in a few jobs, it has not completely eaten the world yet. What’s more likely is AI augmenting a human’s...

Norwalk Hour

How This Entrepreneur Helps Emerging Artists Build Sustainable Businesses

My name is Byron Ashley and I'm the founder of Settebello Entertainment, a talent and literary management company. In non-entertainment terms, that means we do strategy and operations for entertainers, as well as their projects and businesses. What makes Settebello unique is our focus on multi-hyphenates: our clients can't be put in a specific bucket (i.e. actors, writers, directors) but tend to work in multiple functions within the industry.
SMALL BUSINESS
whereyat.com

Accelerate Your Technology-Based Business Venture with VILLAGEx 2022 Program

Are you interested in starting and accelerating your technology-based business?. The Idea Village on Camp Street is currently accepting applications for their VILLAGEx 2022 program, allowing founders to expound on their growth. VILLAGEx 2022 is cohort-based and is an excellent opportunity for New Orleanians from anywhere to connect with those who are partaking in technology-based start-ups and obtain the necessary resources to execute their plans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cobizmag.com

How to build a seasonal marketing plan for your business

Seasonal marketing can benefit you when you have proper planning for it. There are plenty of ways to get benefits from seasonal marketing in your business. But you need to make a master plan for seasonal marketing. Are you ready with your plan? Don’t worry if you don’t know how...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Let’s Enhance Raises $3M Seed Round to Help Marketplaces Scale Faster With Next-Gen AI Photo Editing

Let’s Enhance announces a $3 million seed round to further develop Claid, an end-to-end automated image processing platform that helps marketplaces automatically edit, optimize and deliver user-generated content with AI. The investment round is led by Chamaeleon with Margo Georgiadis, Hype Ventures and Acrobator amongst other investors. Marketing Technology News:...
SOFTWARE
hermoney.com

HerMoney Podcast Episode 290: Building Your Business During Tough Times

How to find growth and success as an entrepreneur, and what it really takes to build a business no matter what the economy is doing. Over the last few months, we’ve reported on some pretty disheartening stats about women and the broader economy — during the pandemic, women globally lost more than 64 million jobs, or around $800 billion in earnings, according to an analysis from Oxfam International. And while those numbers are shocking, they also don’t reflect the mental load women took on, trying to juggle childcare, work, running a household amidst the chaos, and so much more. We know all of this, because we lived all this. Which is why today, we are going to share some uplifting news.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

5 Ways an Integrated Tech Stack of Apps You Already Have Can Accelerate Business Growth

These days, customer expectations are extremely high when it comes to delivering a personalized, relevant customer experience. Both business buyers and consumers expect every interaction to be customized specifically to their needs with an empathetic human touch—but also delivered lightning-fast over a digital channel. In fact, make that every digital channel, because they don’t distinguish one from another.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Accelerating healthcare AI innovation with Zero Trust technology

From research to diagnosis to treatment, AI has the potential to improve outcomes for some treatments by 30 to 40 percent and reduce costs by up to 50 percent. Although healthcare algorithms are predicted to represent a $42.5B market by 2026, less than 35 algorithms have been approved by the FDA, and only two of those are classified as truly novel.1 Obtaining the large data sets necessary for generalizability, transparency, and reducing bias has historically been difficult and time-consuming, due in large part to regulatory restrictions enacted to protect patient data privacy. That’s why the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) collaborated with Microsoft, Fortanix, and Intel to create BeeKeeperAI. It enables secure collaboration between algorithm owners and data stewards (for example, healthy systems, etc.) in a Zero Trust environment (enabled by Azure Confidential Computing), protecting the algorithm intellectual property (IP) and the data in ways that eliminate the need to de-identify or anonymize Protected Health Information (PHI)—because the data is never visible or exposed.
HEALTH
hypepotamus.com

AI for Business Professionals

Attend this 2-hour Artificial Intelligence class for business professionals around best practices involving A.I. Successfully completing the course and passing an online assessment will result in the attendee earning a micro-credential and social media badge. The number of enterprises implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) grew 270% in the past four years and tripled in the past year. Additionally, 58% of businesses will modify their practices due to AI in the next five years. If organizations want to thrive and survive in this transforming business landscape, they will need to harness the power of AI. Despite it’s promises, AI can seem like a daunting concept for business professionals. How can you hope to apply AI to your own business if you can’t see beyond the vague buzzwords and hype? That is where AIBIZ comes in.
COMPUTERS
healthcareittoday.com

Arine Raises $11M Series A to Scale Medication Optimization Platform

Investment co-led by 111° West Capital and Katalyst Ventures will enable Arine to support multiples of the 5.5 million patients currently served. Arine, the leading AI-driven platform that optimizes medication management, reduces costs, and improves outcomes for health plans and providers, today announced that it closed $11 million in an oversubscribed Series A round co-led by 111° West Capital Partners and Katalyst Ventures, with strategic investments from Magellan Health Inc. and SCAN Group.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Xeal raises $11M to expand its digital token payment system for EV chargers

“If the phone loses service, the charger loses service, the environment loses service or the server is down, the charging session never occurs and you’re stranded,” EV charging startup Xeal co-founder Alexander Isaacson said in a recent interview. “That’s the status quo: if you want smart functions it comes at the dependence on someone else’s connectivity.”
ECONOMY
Embedded.com

Software tools determine edge AI accelerator success

While artificial intelligence (AI) advancements are often powered by massive GPUs in data centers, deployment of AI algorithms on edge devices requires a new generation of power- and cost-efficient AI chips. In recent years, several vendors have developed innovative AI chip architectures to address this need. However, unlike GPUs, which have well-established programming models and software toolchains, current AI processors often focus on performance benchmarks and there is a lack in software support.
SOFTWARE
businessnewsdaily.com

10 Ways IFTTT Can Help Your Business

Business owners need all the help they can get. If hiring a new assistant isn't an option, there's a simple solution that can make managing day-to-day tasks a little easier by integrating apps you probably already use. IFTTT, a free Web service and mobile app that lets users automate Web-based...
INTERNET
Forbes

Democratizing AI To Transform Your Business In An Unpredictable Future

Tom Shea, CEO, OneStream Software. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are by no means new concepts for the office of finance. In fact, 59% of finance execs reported they are already investing in the technology. So, why do organizations still face roadblocks in implementing and adequately scaling AI and ML solutions to meet business demands? Because they are not democratizing the technology across their organization.
SOFTWARE
bronxnet.org

If You’re Not Networking Your Business WILL Fail

In this episode of Commerce and Chill, Waleed and Jessica discuss networking and collaborative economics in business. The pair offer tips for business owners seeking ways to expand their networks and provide real life examples of fruitful business partnerships at The Soap Box and Johnson Security Bureau. Waleed even makes a great offer to small business owners who may be watching... tune in to find out what it is and then tap into our network on Youtube, LinkedIn and Twitter!
BRONX, NY
cascadebusnews.com

Business Starting Tips to Help You Succeed

Saving your money to start a business is never easy. However, growing the company until it becomes fruitful is even more challenging. Here are a few ideas on what you should do to give your business a good shot at survival and giving returns. Have passion. The most renowned advice...
ECONOMY
nationalblackguide.com

How Greenscreens Can Help Your Business

When you hear the term greenscreen, your mind probably goes to Hollywood, right? But as often as greenscreens show up in movies to provide cool special effects, they turn up even more often in the corporate world. Greenscreens help you add professional-looking graphics and effects to your videos and conferences; they can effectively put across your brand. Here’s how greenscreens can help your business.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Kajabi Launches New Coaching Feature & Accelerator to Help Coaches Jump Start Their Businesses

Coaching on Kajabi has all the tools needed to run a successful online coaching business. Kajabi, an industry-leading e-commerce platform empowering creators, announced the roll-out of their Coaching product. Whether you are an experienced coach or want to offer coaching for the first time, Coaching on Kajabi provides a dedicated experience for coaching clients.
EDUCATION
