Man lives out dream to wrestle with WWE superstars while visiting Orlando with wife on honeymoon

By Joe Kepner, WFTV.com
 7 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ashley Harrell stood by as her husband Cyrus Buker wrestled with the superstars of NXT.

Not exactly a typical honeymoon.

Harrell and Buker are Special Olympics athletes from Tallahassee who got married on Oct. 30. To celebrate, Special Olympics sent them o Orlando on a tour of the WWE Performance Center with NXT superstars Johnny Gargano and Raquel Gonzalez.

“To go to the Performance Center and see what this huge complex is like, and to see them in person, to get a chance to meet them -- it’s absolutely fantastic,” Buker said.

But it wasn’t just a tour. Afterward, Buker climbed into the ring himself and even got to take on some wrestlers himself.

Harrell said it was “awesome” seeing her husband participate.

“Now I wish ... he would have got body-slammed, but I’ll let it slide,” she said.

WWE is a longtime partner of the Special Olympics.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get to interact with them and participate in these things,” Gonzalez said. “It’s very humbling.”

“I’ve done this for such a long time where that kind of gets lost on me, and you kind of lose that passion for it,” Gargano said. “But you get it right back the minute you see how much someone loves this. You see the love in their eyes they have for this.”

Both will also visit Walt Disney World on their honeymoon and will be back in June for the USA Games, with their entire WWE family behind them.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Superstars#Wrestle#Combat#Nxt#Stream Channel 9#Walt Disney World
