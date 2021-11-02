Gang Members Are 'Shooting At Any Time Of Day' In Albany Park Area, State Rep. Says

JOLIET, Ill. — (AP) — Police said Monday that a shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party that left two people dead and nine others injured appeared to be gang related. The Will County Sheriff’s Office updated the number of people hospitalized after Sunday's early morning shooting. Preliminary reports said...
A Fairfield County gang member pleaded guilty to racketeering offenses stemming from murder and other violent crimes.Tyiese Warren, also known as “Loose Screw,” age 21, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 25 to the crimes he committed as a member of a Bridgeport gang, said Leonard C Boyle…
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Wild West is how some residents describe parts of the city’s North and Northwest sides. They say there is a spike of people shooting guns from speeding cars at one another with bullets ricocheting – and it is getting worse. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday night, some neighbors are now demanding a plan from their alderwoman.
One teen drove another around a North Omaha neighborhood on Oct. 18, headlights off, looking for rival gang members, a prosecutor said Friday. Authorities say Justyn Wagner, 19, jumped out of the car that evening and fired 10 shots at 18-year-old KorVanta Hill, killing him. Elijah Robinson, 18, drove Wagner away from the shooting and to Cabela’s to get more bullets, said Lindsey Grove, a deputy Douglas County attorney.
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio teacher was killed Tuesday in a car accident on her way to school. Kera Lemasters-Leskovec died in a head-on collision in Lexington Township on State Route 183 and Price Street NE around 6:30 a.m. Salem High principal tells FOX 8 Kera had just dropped off her daughter at her mom’s house before […]
Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police arrested a minor accused of selling a new street drug called “Paint,” a pill with psychedelic effects and known to be highly addictive, at a local high school.
The arrest was announced Friday and police said the minor’s identity is not being released due to their age. Details on where and when the minor was arrested were also not released.
According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, they were notified Tuesday by Mesa Verde High School officials that a student had sold the pill to several other students. The drug is said to sell for only $5 for a pill.
Citrus Heights police said it encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of unknown substances.
Paint is described as a clear pill capsule with red/brown dust.
Investigators said the drug has already been sent to a crime lab to determine the exact contents of the pill.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Aurora as he rode between cars at the intersection of Blackhawk Street and Mississippi Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck that was turning left.
It is called “lane splitting,” which motorcycles maneuver between the cars. Often when a light is red the motorcycles will move between the stopped vehicles to get in front of them at the intersection.
It’s a practice that Megan Burchstead sees regularly from her apartment perch in Denver’s Lodo neighborhood.
“I have seen and also recorded countless. Probably the main thing they do downtown is the...
A California high school teacher appeared to criticize conservatives in a quiz question given to students last week, prompting outrage from parents and a school investigation, according to local reports. The quiz question asked students in a social science class at Whitney High School in Rocklin, a city located about...
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. First on the scene after Ahmaud Arbery was shot, former Glynn County Patrol Officer Ricky Minshew testified that at least one of the defendants failed to invoke citizen’s arrest as a justification at the scene. NBC News reported Minshew testified...
A Hartford gang member who opened fire on and narrowly missed a young Hartford police officer early Tuesday morning has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to also be charged with the murder of a 53-year-old Hartford woman fatally shot a few hours earlier. Jose Cajigas, 31, was apprehended trying to run from the parking lot where he shot into the officer’s marked police cruiser ...
TANGIPAHOA, La. (WVUE) - Residents near the Village of Tangipahoa have been asking questions since noticing a heavy police presence and low-flying helicopters in the area on Thursday night and authorities are saying gang rivalries that cross state lines were behind the activity. Pike County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni...
3 gang members were arrested by the Merced police department gang unit in 2 separate incidents in 1 day. On November 4 around 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of West 5th Street the MPD gang unit say they saw 28-year-old Richard Moncrief, who ran into a home once he saw officers.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ithiel Horton, a junior on Pitt’s mens basketball team has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer.
According to police paperwork, 21-year-old Ithiel Horton, a New Jersey resident, was arrested early Saturday morning after an altercation with an officer on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
Police say officers were called out to the 1700 block of East Carson Street just after 1:00 a.m. following reports of a man who had become ‘extremely angry’ with a tow truck driver when he learned his vehicle was being towed.
According to police, Horton punched a...
Forty-year-old JD Wallace Simien faced a judge for the first time in a Sacramento County courtroom since his arrest. The judge cited the high-profile nature of the case for not allowing Simien's face to be shown.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update in the deadly shooting of a mother on a Brooklyn sidewalk. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday an arrest has been made in the Aug. 4 killing of Delia Johnson in Prospect Heights. Surveillance video captured a woman walking up to Johnson...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man falsely identified himself as a juvenile following his arrest for the attempted theft of an ATM at a convenience store near Druid Hill Park. Police arrested 18-year-old Said Hamza and charged him with commercial burglary and other offenses. He is the only...
