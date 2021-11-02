Gang Members Are 'Shooting At Any Time Of Day' In Albany Park Area, State Rep. Says

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police arrested a minor accused of selling a new street drug called “Paint,” a pill with psychedelic effects and known to be highly addictive, at a local high school. The arrest was announced Friday and police said the minor’s identity is not being released due to their age. Details on where and when the minor was arrested were also not released. According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, they were notified Tuesday by Mesa Verde High School officials that a student had sold the pill to several other students. The drug is said to sell for only $5 for a pill. Citrus Heights police said it encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of unknown substances. Paint is described as a clear pill capsule with red/brown dust. Investigators said the drug has already been sent to a crime lab to determine the exact contents of the pill.

