Illinois State

Gang Members Are 'Shooting At Any Time Of Day' In Albany Park Area, State Rep. Says

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois state lawmaker says repeated rolling shootouts...

chicago.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Neighbors Terrified Amid Rash Of Gunfire And Shootings In And Around Albany Park, Alderwoman Says Fix Is Not So Simple

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Wild West is how some residents describe parts of the city’s North and Northwest sides. They say there is a spike of people shooting guns from speeding cars at one another with bullets ricocheting – and it is getting worse. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday night, some neighbors are now demanding a plan from their alderwoman.
CHICAGO, IL
Omaha.com

Omaha teen drove shooter around looking for rival gang members, prosecutor says

One teen drove another around a North Omaha neighborhood on Oct. 18, headlights off, looking for rival gang members, a prosecutor said Friday. Authorities say Justyn Wagner, 19, jumped out of the car that evening and fired 10 shots at 18-year-old KorVanta Hill, killing him. Elijah Robinson, 18, drove Wagner away from the shooting and to Cabela’s to get more bullets, said Lindsey Grove, a deputy Douglas County attorney.
OMAHA, NE
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
POLITICS
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Sacramento

Police Arrest Minor Accused Of Selling New Street Drug Called ‘Paint’ At Citrus Heights School

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police arrested a minor accused of selling a new street drug called “Paint,” a pill with psychedelic effects and known to be highly addictive, at a local high school. The arrest was announced Friday and police said the minor’s identity is not being released due to their age. Details on where and when the minor was arrested were also not released. According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, they were notified Tuesday by Mesa Verde High School officials that a student had sold the pill to several other students. The drug is said to sell for only $5 for a pill. Citrus Heights police said it encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of unknown substances. Paint is described as a clear pill capsule with red/brown dust. Investigators said the drug has already been sent to a crime lab to determine the exact contents of the pill.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Denver

Dangerous Motorcycle Activity Leads To Death Of Aurora Motorcyclist

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Aurora as he rode between cars at the intersection of Blackhawk Street and Mississippi Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into a tow truck that was turning left. It is called “lane splitting,” which motorcycles maneuver between the cars. Often when a light is red the motorcycles will move between the stopped vehicles to get in front of them at the intersection. It’s a practice that Megan Burchstead sees regularly from her apartment perch in Denver’s Lodo neighborhood. “I have seen and also recorded countless. Probably the main thing they do downtown is the...
AURORA, CO
Hartford Courant

Hartford gang member who fired on police officer but missed will be charged with murder of another woman hours earlier, police say

A Hartford gang member who opened fire on and narrowly missed a young Hartford police officer early Tuesday morning has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to also be charged with the murder of a 53-year-old Hartford woman fatally shot a few hours earlier. Jose Cajigas, 31, was apprehended trying to run from the parking lot where he shot into the officer’s marked police cruiser ...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Men’s Basketball Player Ithiel Horton Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer On South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ithiel Horton, a junior on Pitt’s mens basketball team has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer. According to police paperwork, 21-year-old Ithiel Horton, a New Jersey resident, was arrested early Saturday morning after an altercation with an officer on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Police say officers were called out to the 1700 block of East Carson Street just after 1:00 a.m. following reports of a man who had become ‘extremely angry’ with a tow truck driver when he learned his vehicle was being towed. According to police, Horton punched a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

