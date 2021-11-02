CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Gabriel Deck: Ruled out

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Deck (heel) isn't available for Monday's game against the Clippers....

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
theScore

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
NBA
Person
Gabriel Deck
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns legend Steve Nash’s disappointed reaction to Robert Sarver scandal

Upon hearing the controversy surrounding Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, which highlights several racist comments and toxic workplace culture, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash couldn’t help but express his disappointment to the development. Nash admitted that he hasn’t had negative experiences with the Suns owner, but he pointed out...
NBA
#Thunder#Clippers
ClutchPoints

Hassan Whiteside drops shocking Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade truth bomb

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside has opened up about his relationship with Dwyane Wade and his former Miami Heat teammates. More than two years since parting ways with the Miami Heat, Hassan Whiteside, who signed a one year veteran deal with the Jazz this past offseason, faced his former team Sunday at the FTX Arena.
NBA
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Collin Sexton Won't Return for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Because of Knee Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after suffering an injury to his left knee. The 22-year-old has been excellent throughout his young career, averaging 20.2 points across his first three seasons. He posted career bests in points (24.2 PPG), assists (4.4 APG) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) in the 2020-21 season.
NBA
CBS Philly

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Expected To Miss Several Games After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Report Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has entered NBA health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a new report. A source tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Emibid tested positive for COVID on Monday morning and is expected to miss several games. Embiid was scheduled for planned rest during Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks. A source tells The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Embiid will miss at “least 10 days unless he returns two negative COVID-19 tests in the next 24 hours moving forward.” Embiid is expected to miss at least 10 days, unless he returns two negative COVID-19 results in 24 hours moving forward, sources said. https://t.co/iYfn5vyB6m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2021 Shams also reports that a “significant amount of 76ers staff has received the COVID-19 booster shot, and players were slated to begin receiving their shots this week.” Tobias Harris was out last week after testing positive for COVID-19. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Lakers’ LeBron James ruled out of Tuesday's game vs. Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will not play Tuesday’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to right ankle soreness. James was initially listed as probable for Tuesday's game after he fell to the floor holding his right leg in the second quarter of Sunday's win against the Memphis Grizzlies. He still managed to play the rest of the game. Earlier on Tuesday, James was listed as questionable for the Lakers game versus the Spurs.
NBA
theScore

LeBron out vs. Thunder, AD starts

The Los Angeles Lakers were without star point forward LeBron James for Wednesday's road game against the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder, which marked his second straight missed game due to right ankle soreness. James, who turns 37 in December, sat out Tuesday's overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. Frontcourt...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Won't start with Favors out

Roby will not start Tuesday's game against the Warriors, despite the absence of Derrick Favors (rest), Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder reports. Coach Mark Daigneault will go with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at center Tuesday, while noting that Mike Muscala will back up the rookie off the bench. This should probably be the final straw for managers still holding on to Roby after he played just 24 minutes across the Thunder's first two games before picking up a DNP-CD against Philly on Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's E'Twaun Moore: Ruled out Wednesday

Moore (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Hornets. Moore is yet to appear in a game this season as he battles a sprained left knee. At this time, the Magic have not given any indication as to how much more time the veteran could miss.
NBA

