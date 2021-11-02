Seneca over Lacey - Boys soccer - SJ, G3 - 1st round
Mark Palladino scored first while Colby Anderson added another as 14th-seeded Seneca upended third-seeded Lacey, 2-0, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Group...www.nj.com
