Lacey Township, NJ

Seneca over Lacey - Boys soccer - SJ, G3 - 1st round

By Mike Byrne
 7 days ago
Mark Palladino scored first while Colby Anderson added another as 14th-seeded Seneca upended third-seeded Lacey, 2-0, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Group...

