NBA

Hornets' Miles Bridges: Flirts with triple-double

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Bridges recorded 13 points (4-18 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, three...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Miles Bridges
theScore

LeBron lookalike identified as brother of Rockets' Josh Christopher

LeBron James' doppelganger has an NBA connection. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, cameras showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to James sitting courtside at Staples Center. The lookalike quickly went viral and even James cracked a joke on Twitter after the game.
NBA
#Triple Double#Charlotte#Fg
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Collin Sexton Won't Return for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Because of Knee Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after suffering an injury to his left knee. The 22-year-old has been excellent throughout his young career, averaging 20.2 points across his first three seasons. He posted career bests in points (24.2 PPG), assists (4.4 APG) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) in the 2020-21 season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Miles Bridges is gunning for the MIP

Miles Bridges is on a mission early on this season. He just helped the Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as the squad continues their hot start. In that victory, Bridges had his second 30-point performance in back-to-back games. Most importantly, his team is also 3-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 33 year history. In those three games, Bridges is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and is shooting over 50 percent from the field. He is also taking the responsibility of guarding the opposing team’s best offensive players. Bridges is doing it all early and the Most Improved Player award could have his name on it by the end of the year.
NBA
chatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges Was Offered 4-Year, $60M Hornets Contract Extension

The Charlotte Hornets offered Miles Bridges a four-year, $60 million contract extension, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on his podcast The Hoop Collective (via RealGM). "When he was in negotiations for his extensions a couple of weeks ago, I'm told the Hornets' baseline offer was four years, $60 million," Windhorst said. "Which is $15 million per year. If you look at what Mikal Bridges, which we've compared him to during his career, got ... which some people in the league feel is an overpay."
NBA
chatsports.com

Miles Bridges Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MORE BRIDGES CONTENT: Bridges' Plays of the Week | Bridges' Pics of the Week. October 25, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021. The award marks the first such honor in Bridges’ career as he joins Kemba Walker (2018-19) as the only two Hornets players to win Player of the Week in the first week of the season since 2000-01. He is the 13th player in franchise history to earn the nod as Player of the Week.
NBA
At The Hive

Miles Bridges deserves more national media attention

Before the season started, many people expected LaMelo Ball to have a breakout season. He was pegged as the leader of the Charlotte Hornets, and in large part, he has been. However, despite how well he has been playing, he has not been the story of the season for Charlotte thus far.
NBA

