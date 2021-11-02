Hornets' Miles Bridges: Flirts with triple-double

Miles Bridges is on a mission early on this season. He just helped the Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as the squad continues their hot start. In that victory, Bridges had his second 30-point performance in back-to-back games. Most importantly, his team is also 3-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 33 year history. In those three games, Bridges is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and is shooting over 50 percent from the field. He is also taking the responsibility of guarding the opposing team’s best offensive players. Bridges is doing it all early and the Most Improved Player award could have his name on it by the end of the year.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO