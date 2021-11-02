Suspect dives off Edison Bridge into Caloosahatchee River to avoid deputies

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of stealing a van was caught by Lee County deputies after diving into the Caloosahatchee River from the Edison Bridge Friday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said North District deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen van on Bayshore Road. Deputies said Bryan Gray sped off westbound toward US 41.

Aviation pilots arrived on scene and saw the driver from the air capturing footage of the incident.

WATCH AVIATION FOOTAGE:

The sheriff’s office said the van swerved and crashed into a retaining barrier at the top of the Edison Bridge. Gray got out of the van and jumped over the safety barrier, and dove into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s marine unit pulled Gray out of the water. LCSO confirmed he was detained by deputies before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He was arrested for grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding deputies.