Patrick Mahomes was right: Before the Kansas City Chiefs' recent struggles this season, everything was rainbows and flowers. Going to three consecutive AFC Championship Games and back-to-back Super Bowls — winning one of them — will give off that effect. Now, seven games into the 2021 season, the Chiefs find themselves below .500 and are struggling to create any positive momentum whatsoever. A Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants looms and if there was ever an opportunity for Kansas City to show the world what it has been working on, this would be it.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO