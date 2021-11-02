LHSAA releases Prep Volleyball Playoff Pairings

The high school volleyball playoffs are set for the 2021 season. The LHSAA released the pairings on Monday, and in all 27 area teams will play on the road to the Cajundome, and the State Championship.

Five Acadiana Area teams claimed the top two spots in their respective divisions. They are as follows. Division Two, STM is the one seed. Teurlings Catholic, eight time defending champion, is the two seed.

Ascension Episcopal plays in Division Four and the Blue Gators are the number one seed, and the Notre Dame Pios are the two seed in that same division.

Westminster Christian is number one in division five.

You can click on this link to see the complete playoff bracket.

https://www.lhsaa.org/volleyball

