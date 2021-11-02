CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

81-year-old man missing out of Lakewood

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sgKq_0cjjxTEF00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is searching for an 81-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Gail Wilson, 81, has not been seen since Sunday at 3 p.m. when he was leaving his home on the 1300 block of South Reed Street in Lakewood.

He was seen in his red 1997 Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate BXX-317.

Wilson is described as a 5-foot-6, 180 pound, white man with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a red hoodie.

Anyone who sees Wilson is asked to call 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy