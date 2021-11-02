CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Dorman wins another upper state crown, SCS takes 1A

By Pete Yanity
 7 days ago

Dorman took down Mann in dominant fashion Monday night in a 3-0 victory over Mann to claim the 5A Upper State volleyball title.

The Cavaliers will try for a 14th state championship triumph under their coach Paula Kirkland when they play River Bluff Thursday night in Columbia. The match begins at 8pm at Dreher High School.

Southside Christian took the 1A upper state championship with a victory at Wagener-Salley and will play for the title Thursday at 5:30pm at Dreher High in Columbia.

