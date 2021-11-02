CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House fire destroys Odessa home

By Avi Carr-Gloth
 7 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A house fire on Saturday left a family who had lived there for almost 40 years with almost nothing.

Everyone in the house got out–but their lives have been turned upside down and money has been tight.

Late Saturday afternoon, Nancy Spencer was sitting on the couch at home by her husband while her daughter was in the other room.

“After a couple minutes I smelled something burning, so I got up and went to the kitchen,” said Spencer.

“I opened up the cabinets under our kitchen sink and took a big whiff and I definitely smelled fire. So I open the back door and saw that our porch was on fire.”

Everyone got out of the house unharmed.

Video recorded by a neighbor shows firefighters at the back of the house where Spencer discovered the fire.

Her neighbors have been there for her family at every turn.

“[They] got me a purse to put my new burned drivers license in,” said Spencer.

“They were wonderful supplying us with things that we were going to need right away that night. Flashlights, blankets and some chairs to sit on.”

The house has been the family’s home since 1982.

Spencer wants to come back and continue to be around the people who have been a support system for her entire family.

“The hope is to get another little house and insert it back out there in our old neighborhood with our wonderful neighbors,” said Spencer.

Since the fire, the Spencers have been living with friends and other family members.

To help the family you can donate to their GoFundMe .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Teen crimes reported almost every day in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to the Ector County Youth Center, teen crimes including theft, trespassing, and criminal mischief are reported almost every day in Ector County.  This is something Laurie Rushing of Odessa has experienced first-hand. She moved out of her home two years ago after a fire. While her home has been vacant, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Several vehicle break-ins overnight in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Early Saturday morning, a number of vehicles were broken into in Odessa. Money and other valuables were taken from these unlocked vehicles. Odessa homeowner, Walter Bartholf woke up early on Saturday because of an asthma attack. “I know I left my inhaler in my car,” said Bartholf. “I go out to […]
ODESSA, TX
Dumpsters are overflowing at a local apartment complex

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -Trash is piling up at one Midland apartment complex. People who live at the complex say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in more than 3 weeks. Eliza Dorateo tenant at Constellation Ranch apartment complex has called the leasing office several times about the trash piling up each week. “We’ve been […]
MIDLAND, TX
