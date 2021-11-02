From the flu shot to the power of songwriting

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
Florida rapper Foolio was reportedly targeted in a shooting on Sunday night, claiming that he was shot at over a hundred times. Despite having a bullet graze his leg, the rapper is safe, updating fans on his Instagram Stories. "These n***as not no shooters, I emptied my whole clip on...
Janelle Brown kisses her RV life goodbye as she searches for a short-term housing solution. As we’ve previously reported, the Sister Wives star was trying to soak up last-minute RV life fun before throwing in the towel for the winter seasons. Some fans of the TLC family took issue with her decision to pack it up as they thought she was more committed to living in an RV.
It's that time of year again. Priority Health joined us to talk about flu season and how you can protect yourself and your family this year. Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Forshee says everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get a flu shot. He says medical professionals would like to see the majority of people to be vaccinated by the end of October.
Elon University is requiring students for the second year in a row to receive the flu vaccine or submit an exemption form by Oct. 29. Days before the Oct.29 deadline to submit documentation of receiving the flu shot, student uploads are still trickling in. This is the second semester Elon University has required the flu shot for students.
Every year, thousands of people in the U.S. get sick with the flu. But it’s not just a bad cold, because the flu can be deadly. University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Weida said anyone older than 6 months should get the flu vaccine every year. “September or...
In preparation for the upcoming flu season, Pinellas County is setting up free flu shot clinics. Ahead of Halloween, they’re calling it “Boo to the Flu.” See what they did there?. Since it takes two to three weeks for flu shots to take full effect, the push is to get...
Medical experts say with the coronavirus still spreading, it's more important than ever to protect yourself against another virus - the flu. And the clock is ticking down on the best time to get a flu shot. "The CDC recommendations are that individuals try to get vaccinated by the end...
CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend was the first for COVID-19 vaccine events for children, and on Sunday, hundreds of children as young as 5 years old got their Pfizer shots in Little Village.
As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, some parents even joined their children and got booster shots at the same time at the St. Anthony Hospital Community Clinic at 3059 W. 26th St.
This came just days after the final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children ages 5 to 11. Small clinics began during the week, and major pharmacies and vaccination events – such...
Floyd Anderson was only 21 years old when he was drafted to fight in World War I. Farm labor life was all Floyd had known. Born June 1, 1896, Anderson would be drafted as a private in the U.S. Army. Reporting to Camp Wheeler for training, Anderson would trade his plow for a rifle.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On and off the ice, hockey players spend a lot of time in close quarters with their teammates. Wednesday morning, in an effort to keep the team healthy, Sioux Falls Stampede coaches and players received their flu shots. “It’s hard to obviously play and be...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After seeing less cases of the flu this past year in comparison to previous years, health officials say less people are coming in to get their flu shots this season. Dr. Paul Kamitsuka with Wilmington Health says there is a concern this season of a spike...
2820 Prairie Meadow Court Northeast, Iowa City, IA 52240. College of Pharmacy student members of the Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) will host a flu shot clinic for the Hawkeye Marching Band. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with...
Golden Valley Memorial Hospital will be in the district tomorrow, November 4th, to provide flu shots to CMS and CHS students (possibly some CIS students as well, depending on time). Flu shots will be provided to Henry and CIS students next Thursday, November 11th.
SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The flu season is here, but the vaccine to protect you may be difficult to find as the demand surges.
One Bay Area family told KPIX 5 they were turned away from a pharmacy because of supply issues despite having appointments.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned temporary shortages of the flu vaccine could occur between shipments of supplies, such as syringes and needles, as the demand increases.
KPIX 5 conducted a quick search online on Wednesday, including trying to make an appointment at a CVS pharmacy for the flu vaccine in Berkeley. The...
Halloween is just a day away, and one local pediatric clinic is using the opportunity to allow kids to trick-or-treat and get their flu shots. KX News spoke with a pediatrician at Sanford Children’s Campus in Bismarck and a patient about why they think people should get their shots. “Flu, like anything else, can kill […]
OKLAHOMA CITY –– The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) encourages all Oklahomans to get the flu shot as soon as they are able this flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states COVID-19 vaccines may be administered without regard to timing of other vaccines, meaning the flu shot and COVID vaccine can be safely co-administered the same day. Previously, a waiting…
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida doctors are encouraging people to get their flu vaccine after they said flu cases have doubled over the past couple of weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity spikes between December and February. But Centra Care Medical Director Dr. Tim Hendrix said cases are increasing now.
The popular Korean-based Netflix show called “Squid Game” has taken over the internet with its gruesome action scenes. The show involves hundreds of contestants who have been in debt to win back the money they owe by playing childhood games. The only downside is the players who do not win get “eliminated.”
It’s officially flu season, which means sniffles, coughs, fevers, and more. But this flu season is different because of the pandemic, and the continued circulation of the coronavirus. Last year’s flu season was much lighter than usual, because of social distancing and mask wearing. Typically, millions of people are affected...
Comments / 0