Marcus Smart Says Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Don't Want to Pass After Celtics Epic Collapse

The Boston Celtics suffered an epic collapse at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, surrendering a 19-point second half lead on their way to a 14 point loss. After the game Marcus Smart spoke frankly about the decision making of star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown saying, "They don't want to pass the ball."

Smart went on to say they're still learning, but Tatum is in year five and Brown is in year six.

Brown was just 0-for-2 in the 4th quarter as Boston managed 11 points. Meanwhile, Tatum went 1-for-7 in the fourth to cap an 8-for-22 night from the field.

With the loss the Celtics drop to 2-5 on the season. However, they did lose to the now 6-1 Bulls so maybe this won't turn out to be that bad of a loss! See, there's always a bright side. Even when one of your team leaders is saying your other team leaders don't want to pass the ball.