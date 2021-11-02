CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Smart Says Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Don't Want to Pass After Celtics Epic Collapse

 7 days ago
Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics / Adam Glanzman/GettyImages

The Boston Celtics suffered an epic collapse at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, surrendering a 19-point second half lead on their way to a 14 point loss. After the game Marcus Smart spoke frankly about the decision making of star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown saying, "They don't want to pass the ball."

Smart went on to say they're still learning, but Tatum is in year five and Brown is in year six.

Brown was just 0-for-2 in the 4th quarter as Boston managed 11 points. Meanwhile, Tatum went 1-for-7 in the fourth to cap an 8-for-22 night from the field.

With the loss the Celtics drop to 2-5 on the season. However, they did lose to the now 6-1 Bulls so maybe this won't turn out to be that bad of a loss! See, there's always a bright side. Even when one of your team leaders is saying your other team leaders don't want to pass the ball.

Roundup: Carole Baskin Sues Netflix; Madelyn Cline Is Single; Marcus Smart Rips Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

There is Simply No Chance the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown For Ben Simmons

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says People Who Talk About The GOAT Debate Didn't See Wilt Chamberlain And Bill Russell Play: "It Affects Me In That It Makes Me See That People Don't Have A Good Perspective."

Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Jaylen Brown's Honest Take On Marcus Smart's Comments: "It Was Something That We Probably Didn't Need But We All Communicate And Talk To Each Other"

Gabrielle Union Takes Shots At Kevin Garnett And The Celtics

Brad Stevens Responds To Marcus Smart Calling Out Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown: "I Think Any Time You Have Things To Say, You Say It To The Person Or People."

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Famous Out-Of-Shape NBA Players: Zion Williamson Unfortunately Joins A List That Includes Curry, O'Neal, And Barkley

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

This Celtics-Spurs Trade Sends Thaddeus Young To Boston

NBA World Reacts To Monday Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

