CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dodgers to view Clayton Kershaw differently than they would other free agents?

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwBbj_0cjju64y00
Has Clayton Kershaw thrown his last pitch for the Dodgers? Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Kershaw’s 2021 season didn’t go as hoped. The Dodgers icon was sharp when healthy and posted his best K-BB% (25.3) since 2017, ultimately logging a 3.55 ERA in 121 1/3 innings with even better fielding-independent marks. Nevertheless, Kershaw also missed more than two months due to a forearm injury and was able to only briefly return before a recurrence of that same issue wiped him out for the postseason. Asked at his end-of-season press conference whether Kershaw would be viewed differently than other free agents because of his history with the club, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters that’s likely to be the case (Twitter link via MLB.com’s Juan Toribio):

“Yeah, I think that’s fair,” Friedman said. “Obviously what he’s meant to this organization, to the city — from his standpoint, I think it’s all about what makes sense for him and Ellen and their family. … “I think, taking off my president of baseball operations hat, there’s something nostalgic and great about Kersh playing with one team and being able to win another championship and having a parade.”

Friedman noted that Kershaw has earned the right to do what’s best for his family but spoke glowingly of the lefty’s legacy and implied a desire to continue the relationship. Kershaw reportedly won’t require surgery, and the Dodgers will have the option of making a qualifying offer to the veteran southpaw.

More notes on the looming free-agent market for starting pitchers…

There’s a “strong” chance that the Giants will push to work out a multi-year deal to keep Kevin Gausman atop their rotation, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. The Giants value the chemistry that was developed during this year’s postseason push and have interest in maintaining some continuity, which could lead them to explore reunions with any of Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood. San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has already gone on record to call the rotation the Giants' “No. 1 priority” this offseason, no surprise considering the impending free agencies of Gausman, DeSclafani, Wood and Johnny Cueto (whose $22 million club option will assuredly be bought out for $5 million). The Giants have about as much payroll flexibility as any team in baseball, giving Zaidi and his staff myriad options in rebuilding the rotation over the coming months. It certainly stands to reason they’ll be active in the market for Gausman, who has an even 3.00 ERA with stellar strikeout and walk numbers (30% and 6.5%, respectively) over 251 2/3 innings in black and orange since the start of 2020.

  • Gausman received a qualifying offer last winter, making him ineligible for another in his career. The Giants will have to decide whether to offer an $18.4 million QO to one or both of DeSclafani and Wood in the coming days, however. Grant Brisbee of the Athletic opines San Francisco should offer a QO to DeSclafani based on the aforementioned rotation uncertainty and payroll flexibility. Signed to a bounce-back deal last offseason following a poor 2020 with the Reds, DeSclafani made 31 starts and worked 167 2/3 innings of 3.17 ERA/4.11 SIERA ball this past season. Brisbee doesn’t expect San Francisco to risk that lofty one-year sum on a QO for Wood, however. Also a low-cost flier last winter, Wood impressed with 138 2/3 frames with a 3.83 ERA/3.60 SIERA. Injuries limited the veteran southpaw to just 48 1/3 combined innings from 2019-20, however, and it remains to be seen how much of an effect durability concerns could have on Wood’s free-agent market this time around.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer reportedly won't opt out of contract for 2022 season

Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer will remain in his contract for the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports . Bauer had the option of exercising an opt-out clause in order to test free agency again this winter, but he will instead remain on the Dodgers’ books for a $32M salary next season. Bauer can also opt out following next season, and if so, would take a $15M buyout rather than a $32M salary for 2023.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

The Giants are set for one of the busiest offseasons of any team

The retirement of franchise legend Buster Posey underscores what a transformative offseason this could be for the Giants, who have lots of available payroll, several roster needs and an infrastructure that has already produced a 107-win season. Guaranteed Contracts. Brandon Crawford, SS: $32 million through 2023. Evan Longoria, 3B: $24.5...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers outright Scott Alexander, two others

The Dodgers outrighted three players off the 40-man roster Friday night, the team informed reporters (including Juan Toribio of MLB.com). Relievers Scott Alexander and Jimmie Sherfy and utilityman Andy Burns have all passed through waivers unclaimed. All three players have the right to become minor-league free agents. Alexander is the...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Andrew Friedman
Person
Anthony Desclafani
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Yasiel Puig settles civil suit, seeks MLB return

Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Free Agents#Reds#Era#Mlb Com#Giants
MLB

The latest Clayton Kershaw rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who is a free agent. Read all about Kershaw here. Oct. 8: Has Kershaw thrown his final pitch with Dodgers?. Kershaw told reporters Friday that he received a PRP injection in his left elbow, which...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Has No Love For His Former Team This Postseason

Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers make big decision on Clayton Kershaw’s future

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have offered a hint about the future of pitcher Clayton Kershaw in a decision they made Sunday. The Dodgers announced Sunday the players to whom they have tendered qualifying offers. Shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Chris Taylor were on the list, but Kershaw was not. That means Kershaw will become an unrestricted free agent.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy