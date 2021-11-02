King Tut rings in soup season

The first day of November came gently in Raleigh County on Monday with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Beneath the gentle warm, though, a vague chill whispered of sweaters and coming days of crunchy leaves and rainy, windswept evenings.

King Tut’s on S. Eisenhower officially opened “soup season” in Beckley.

For the first time in 2021, long-loved favorites like vegetable beef soup, potato soup and chili appeared on the menu of the local drive-in restaurant, which owner Dave McKay’s family bought in 1955.

The soups have been loved for generations and are a staple of Beckley culture.

“We’ve been serving them since Dad’s time,” McKay said around lunchtime on Monday. “I’m not entirely sure, back in history, when we actually started, but I know the vegetable soup recipe came down from my grandmother.”

His grandmother, Kenneth McKay (so named because of her father’s initial wish for a boy), first made the soup from a recipe in one of her cookbooks in the mid-20th century.

Sixty years later, it has been a challenge to find the ingredients, because of vendor and product changes, but McKay has kept the recipe nearly identical to Kenneth’s original soup by scouring the market in search of the ingredients.

“I’ve gotten good reports on it, already,” he said, shortly after lunchtime. “I was there (in Beckley) last month, and we was getting calls on it.”

“When’s the soup coming out?” Customers asked him, even though the temperatures were still around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

“When it gets cold,” McKay told them.”

At King Tut’s around 3:30 p.m., dayshift manager Richard Hall said the servers were busy bringing soup orders out to customers in the drive-in.

Temperatures were in the mid-50s, but the restaurant had to make two batches of potato soup to meet customers’ demands.

“It started off kind of slow for a Monday, but, right after lunch, we actually started getting some of our regulars in,” said Hall. “We’ve been going through potato soup and vegetable soup.

“We haven’t had a day, in the last two months, that we haven’t fielded at least one or two calls for soup,” Hall reported.

He said that “soup season” starts when cold weather comes.

“If the weather is pleasant, we typically hold off til the first of November,” he said. “I believe two years ago, when it snowed in October, there was soup already rolling, just to kind of get ahead of that.

“We do our best to take care of Beckley.”

Local broker Tim Berry of Tim Berry Real Estate also stopped by to herald in the soup season..

“I actually was trying to order some vegetable soup and potato soup last week, and they said it wouldn’t be ready before Nov. 1,” reported Berry. “So today’s the day of what we call soup season.

“I did have the potato soup, and it was excellent. I bought an extra batch to take home.”

Hall thanked Beckleyans for stopping by King Tut’s and tipping the curbside servers on Monday.