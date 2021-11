In the video above USC quarterback Kedon Slovis talks to the media following the Trojans 31-16 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils. For the second game in a row the Trojans incorporated a two quarterback system with Slovis starting the game and Jaxson Dart coming in after a couple of drives. After that the QBs would alternate in and out after a couple of series, leaving everyone guessing which quarterback would be in on each of USC's drives.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO