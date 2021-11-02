CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New Identity Verification Requirement as Office of Unemployment Insurance in Kentucky focuses on Legit Claims, nixing Fraud from UI Rolls

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, KY — In an effort to mitigate fraud and allow state unemployment officials to focus on assisting Kentuckians with legitimate claims, the Office of Unemployment Insurance will require all claimants to meet a new identity verification requirement. Effective November 4, 2021 all unemployment insurance (UI) claimants who have...

