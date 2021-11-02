New Identity Verification Requirement as Office of Unemployment Insurance in Kentucky focuses on Legit Claims, nixing Fraud from UI Rolls

KENTUCKY — Michael G. Adams (R), of Paducah, is Kentucky's 86th Secretary of State and he is the 77th person to serve in that role. He won in the general election in Nov. of 2019 and ever since he has continued to advocate that he wants to "make it easy to vote and hard to cheat," while also restoring Kentuckians faith in the Secretary of State's office and our overall election processes.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO