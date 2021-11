Work and play on one device with the Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 business laptop. Ideal for businesses using cloud technology and for IT administrators to secure their cloud workforce, it features 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. It also uses Intel Iris X Graphics and offers up to 512 GB of storage and up to 16 GB of RAM for a responsive performance. Moreover, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 wakes from sleep in less than a second. All the while, the fingerprint scanner provides a quick log-in. Boasting a generous 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and built-in smart amplifiers, it delivers bright visuals and immersive audio. Furthermore, this business laptop has a MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability with an aluminum top cover and reinforced design. In addition, the Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad provides smooth and accurate tapping, swiping, and scrolling.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO