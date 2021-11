The Google Pixel 6 is the new "value" king in the world of smartphones. The Google Pixel 6 is a pretty impressive device on paper. When we compare it to the Pixel 5, which is the same price, this is a huge upgrade. Last year when the Pixel 5 was released and we reviewed it, we thought it was an insanely good value. Even with a somewhat mid-range processor inside. But this year, the Pixel 6 has all of the high-end features, and it’s still $599 (or $699 if you get a mmWave model). So there’s gotta be some kind of catch right? Well let’s find out in our Pixel 6 review.

