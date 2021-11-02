CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Kane records a hat trick as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 for their 1st win of the season

Derrick
 7 days ago

Patrick Kane couldn’t have scripted a better comeback story for himself or the Chicago Blackhawks if...

www.thederrick.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
USA Today

Oshie's hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win.
Patrick Kane
Steve Larmer
Red Wings ride hat trick from Raymond for win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings’ two-game losing streak is history after they doubled up the Blackhawks 6-3 in Chicago Sunday. Lucas Raymond posted his first career hat trick in just his sixth career game. The 19-year-old also had an assist for Detroit, which improved to 3-2-and-1.
Three Takeaways from Blackhawks’ 5-1 WIN vs Ottawa

The Blackhawks finally win a game in a 5-1 win against the Senators. The Blackhawks went 0-7-2 to start the season which is not something you want (obviously). However, they got consistently better as the season went on and finally scored five goals in one game. The bounces went in their favor, and Marc-Andre Fleury looks to be back to form at the right time for this team. With a game against the Hurricanes tomorrow, this team will need to patch up on a few things.
GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Blackhawks, Nov. 1

The set-up The Sens (3-4-0) snapped its three-game losing streak Friday night with a 4-1 win in Dallas. With the victory, the Senators are now 1-1-0 on the road this season. Chicago (0-7-2) is one of two NHL teams without a win this season. The Blackhawks were shutout 1-0 by St. Louis Saturday and last collected a point on Oct. 27 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.
#Hawks #The Chicago Blackhawks #The Ottawa Senators
Podcast: Patrick Kane Is Back and Blackhawks Finally Win a Game

Podcast: Kane is back and Hawks finally win a game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss Patrick Kane's big night in his return from COVID-19 protocol and the Blackhawks finally picking up their first win of the season. The guys also discuss Kane's comments after watching the Kyle Beach interview, react to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's press conference about the investigation and more.
Your New Aesthetic: Blackhawks 5, Senators 1

Coming off of their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Blackhawks entered Monday night’s contest with the Senators in dire need of a victory. After a miserable opening stretch of 0-7-2, the Hawks were finally able to shake their October rust, capturing two points in a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.
NBC Sports

Ovechkin scores two, Oshie has hat trick as Caps beat Senators

The Capitals pulled out a thrilling 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at the Canadian Tire Centre on the back of standout offensive performances from their stars. There was hardly any defense, dueling hat tricks and a climb up the all-time goals leaderboard by the Capitals’ captain....
Chicago Blackhawks
Ottawa Senators
RECAP: Kane Powers Blackhawks to First Win, 5-1 Over Ottawa

Patrick Kane's four-point night (3G, 1A) lead the way in Chicago's first win of the year. Patrick Kane returned to the lineup on Monday night and the rest is history -- literally. In the Blackhawks' 5-1 win over Ottawa at the United Center, Kane took sole possession of third in...
5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
