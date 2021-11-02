CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Heights, TX

Amber Alert issued for abducted girl from Glenn Heights area

By KWKT
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Etx4f_0cjjshFE00

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (KWKT) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted child from the Glenn Heights area near Dallas.

14-year-old Stevie Johnson was last seen in the 800 block of Cascade Drive on Monday afternoon. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force One shoes. She is 5’0″, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman. She is 5’7″, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a 2017 black GMC Terrain, with a Missouri license plate CT0D6R.

If you have any information, you can call the Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223-3478.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Glenn Heights, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Glenn Heights, TX
KXAN

Guilty pleas for 2018 deadly hit-and-run lands man 3-year jail sentence, 200 hours of community service

Leroy Pratt, 53, pleaded guilty to accident involving death (failure to stop and render aid) and tampering with evidence charges Nov. 3, court documents said. Pratt was sentenced to three years in state prison for the accident involving death charge, and his driver's license is suspended for a year. For the tampering with evidence charge, Pratt was sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication and 200 hours of community service. The sentences will be served concurrently, court documents said.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Kwkt#Gmc Terrain
KXAN

KXAN

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy