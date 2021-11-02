Celtics' Marcus Smart frustrated teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown won't pass the ball

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics fell to 2-5 on the year with a 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls and frustrations boiled over for veteran guard Marcus Smart.

Smart, 27, criticized the team's two leading scorers, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, for not getting other players involved on offense.

"Every team knows we're trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen," Smart told reporters after the Monday loss, via Chris Grenham of Forbes. "Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball."

Boston had a 19-point lead over Chicago with just a few minutes left in the third quarter, but that lead evaporated when the Celtics lost the final quarter of the game, 39-11. Smart told reporters that he couldn't do much about the team's offense running cold because his teammates weren't getting him the ball.