CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Marcus Smart frustrated teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown won't pass the ball

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCDem_0cjjsgMV00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics fell to 2-5 on the year with a 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls and frustrations boiled over for veteran guard Marcus Smart.

Smart, 27, criticized the team's two leading scorers, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, for not getting other players involved on offense.

"Every team knows we're trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen," Smart told reporters after the Monday loss, via Chris Grenham of Forbes. "Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball."

Boston had a 19-point lead over Chicago with just a few minutes left in the third quarter, but that lead evaporated when the Celtics lost the final quarter of the game, 39-11. Smart told reporters that he couldn't do much about the team's offense running cold because his teammates weren't getting him the ball.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Celtics, Sixers Discussing Ben Simmons Deal?

The Sixers and Celtics have discussed about a potential trade centered around Ben Simmons, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports. However, there is “no traction” as of yet, Charania cautions. It’s expected that the Sixers would require Jaylen Brown to be part of any trade deal for Simmons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Brian Robb
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Jaylen Brown's Honest Take On Marcus Smart's Comments: "It Was Something That We Probably Didn’t Need But We All Communicate And Talk To Each Other"

The meltdown against the Chicago Bulls led to the Boston Celtics receiving a lot of backlash from their fans. Although the entire team was part of that poor performance, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had targets on their backs. It is understandable since the two stars are currently franchise players for the Celtics.
NBA
NESN

Dennis Schröder Challenged Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Boost Defense

Filling up the stats sheet isn’t the only thing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do for the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schröder revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Monday he has challenged Brown and Tatum to increase their defensive intensity early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Schröder believes the Celtics only will benefit if their leading players commit to playing like superstars on offense and defense.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brad Stevens Responds To Marcus Smart Calling Out Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown: “I Think Any Time You Have Things To Say, You Say It To The Person Or People."

The Boston Celtics made the headlines this week and not precisely for the best reasons. The Greens are trying to become a competitive team in a stacked Eastern Conference, but that's not easy seeing the level of their rivals. They have internal issues, including Marcus Smart calling out teammates Jayson...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Chicago Bulls#Forbes
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown combine for 71 points in double-digit comeback vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics have gotten great games from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown this season, but never at the same time. When Brown scored 46 points in an opening-night loss to the New York Knicks, Tatum shot 7-of-30 from the field. When Tatum scored 31 points in Sunday's win over the Houston Rockets, Brown missed the game entirely. Boston's hopes this season rest on both Tatum and Brown humming, and on Monday, they did just that.
NBA
NECN

Celtics-Hornets Takeaways: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Co-Star in Victory

Celtics-Hornets takeaways: Tatum and Brown co-star in victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. What a difference a day makes. Entering play Sunday, the Boston Celtics remained winless, an embarrassing 32-point loss to the Toronto Raptors in their home opener the most recent setback. Now, just a little more than...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Manning: Marcus Smart Should Be as Accountable as Brown and Tatum

Ime Udoka couldn’t believe Marcus Smart fouled. Luka Doncic hit another iconic leaning game-winning triple in the aftermath of Smart’s take foul that cleared the shot clock and his path to the final shot. He stormed to the other side of the floor with both arms up as Smart and his teammates walked off the floor blank-faced, holding two timeouts in their pocket. The Celtics made multiple late mistakes, but two from the point guard carried extra weight in the outcome.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Marcus Smart Chirps LaMelo Ball After Celtics-Hornets Thriller

LaMelo Ball made Marcus Smart, a premier defender, look silly a few times Monday night. Ultimately, though, it didn’t matter. And for Smart, that’s all he cares about. The Boston Celtics snuck past the Charlotte Hornets 140-129 in overtime. Smart and Ball were going back-and-forth throughout the second half and into overtime, with Ball ultimately finishing with 25 points.
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
NESN

Jayson Tatum Doesn’t Mince Words When Talking ‘Frustrating’ Foul Calls

Jayson Tatum didn’t hold back after the Boston Celtics’ tough loss Wednesday. Through Boston’s first four games, the Celtics forward was averaging his lowest amount of free throw attempts per game since the 2018-19 season before taking eight against the Wizards. After the game, Tatum voiced his frustration with changes...
NBA
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart won’t travel with Celtics for Saturday’s rematch against the Wizards

The Celtics will again be shorthanded as one of their starters will miss Saturday’s rematch against the Wizards. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Friday after practice that Marcus Smart won’t travel with the team to Washington D.C. because of a non-COVID illness and he’s officially listed as out. Udoka added that Aaron Nesmith is also feeling ill and didn’t practice Friday, but he will travel with the team. Nesmith wasn’t on Friday’s injury report.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy