Birmingham, AL

Late Week Rain, Followed By Possible Weekend Frost.

By Ashley Gann
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

Our weather pattern starts trending cooler this week. By the weekend, it will definitely feel more like winter.

First, tonight, the clear sky along with a cool north wind keeps us dry and chilly. Morning temperatures will get back down in to the 40s.

For Tuesday, the sunshine returns, and the temperatures will return to the mid 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbKj0_0cjjsdiK00

A trough of low pressure will send the low will across the northern Gulf Coast on Thursday. We will have a chilly rain all day. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. It will be a very raw weather day.

The trough will swing across the Southeast U.S. on Friday and the rain will be gone by Friday morning. High pressure will build over the area, and we will become partly cloudy. It will stay chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.

The weekend turns sharply colder with lows dropping into the upper 30s by night. Fortunately it will be sunny this weekend, just a little on the cold side. It will be a great weekend for football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ddxE_0cjjsdiK00

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann , Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather , @Dave_Nussbaum , @GriffinHardyWX , @MichaelHaynes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWQ4y_0cjjsdiK00

