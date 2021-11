The Kansas City Chiefs got the win against the New York Giants, but even in victory this isn’t the game fans were hoping to see. With tougher competition in coming weeks, and in the wake of a crushing defeat against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, the Chiefs needed a dominant victory. While there are certainly positives to take away from this game, there are also more reasons to be worried. Kansas City barely escaped, securing victory over New York in the final minute. An ugly win is still a win, but they need marked improvement.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO