Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to capacity planning and tracking the identity of individuals who access high-congestion hospital spaces. In a busy hospital, healthcare workers move from one area to another within minutes as they serve different departments, and they need to be identified quickly. With most staff wearing masks and protective gear; it can be difficult to recognize people. This constant movement can create chaos in hospitals that do not have the proper ID card solution in place to track employees, visitors and contractors.

