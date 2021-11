Michael Chandler is just as excited as fans are for his fight against Justin Gaethje. On the stacked UFC 268 card next Saturday from Madison Square Garden, Chandler and Gaethje will lock horns in a highly-anticipated lightweight scrap. Both men like to brawl and have one-punch KO power, so with that, Chandler knows this fight doesn’t even need to be promoted.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO