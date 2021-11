Death row inmate Julius Jones has been "leveraging his notoriety for financial gain," the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board was told Friday. "In the past couple of years, Julius Jones has had so much money deposited to his inmate account that he has sent over $18,000 ... directly to his family and a few friends," a state investigator reported in an affidavit.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO