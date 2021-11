Glenn Youngkin supporters told the press that education was the No. 1 reason they voted for the Republican in Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial election. Parents across the state have become more vocal in their opposition to school boards' progressive lesson plans, and the fight has received national attention. When asked to respond to the battle over education at his debate against Youngkin earlier this month, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe said, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." The Youngkin campaign quickly turned around and used the controversial line in campaign ads and, according to some voters that MSNBC caught up with, it was an effective strategy.

