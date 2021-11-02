Baxter’s Tuhn finishes 16th at state meet

Baxter senior Elie Tuhn, right, runs in the girls' Class 1A 5K race at the state cross country meet on Saturday. She was 16th overall. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

FORT DODGE — Baxter’s Elie Tuhn didn’t run her best race and still came in just one position after the final medal spot during the Class 1A girls’ 5K race at the Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Tuhn finished 15th last season as a junior and in the final race of her prep career, the Baxter senior was 16th at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

“It was not my best race. But it was good. I’m just glad I got to run at state one final time,” Tuhn said.

Tuhn finished the race in 20 minutes, 22.89 seconds. She was around the top 10 midway through the race but couldn’t hold onto her position.

Baxter senior Elie Tuhn, center, runs in medal contention during the midway point of the Class 1A girls' 5K race at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday. Tuhn finished one spot back of a second state medal after finishing 16th. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

She did sprint-specific workouts to get a better kick at the end of the race, and while she was passed by a few runners, she felt like the workouts helped.

“I think it went pretty well,” Tuhn said. “It was better than last year, but I definitely need to keep working on it.”

Top-ranked Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland won the 1A girls’ race as a freshman in 18:20.91, while second-ranked Jalyssa Blazek of Turkey Valley was second in 18:36.25.

Tuhn ran a 20:17.2 last year when she finished 15th. This year, the 15th and final medal went to No. 10 Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson. She ran a 20:15.24.

Eleven runners finished the 5K race in less than 20 minutes. No. 19 Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars was 12th in 20:06.17. No. 16 Grace Lidgett of North Tama finished 10th in 19:50.19.

Tuhn was ranked in the top 15 all season but dropped to No. 20 in the final rankings. She was happy she was able to prove some wrong about the drop.

“That’s just how it is. My coach told me not to worry about it because it doesn’t matter until you get here anyway,” Tuhn said.