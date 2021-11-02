CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Family Affair in the Fall Classic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Series is headed back to Houston for a Game...

WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
NBC News

World Series a father-and-son family affair for Snitkers

No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring. This edition of the Fall Classic is a family affair with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker in the dugout opposite his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker. Close their whole lives, they’ll be rivals...
BASEBALL
keysweekly.com

SPORTS & MORE: TEACHING & COACHING ARE A CURRY FAMILY AFFAIR

Although Nancy and Gary’s last name — Curry — is familiar to Key West residents, Gary clarified, “My family is from St. Petersburg.”. They are the Key West High School co-coaches of a sport often handled by one person — tennis. The pair are also co-teachers, working out of the same room where they teach English, an uncommon arrangement in most schools.
KEY WEST, FL
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: 2021 Fall Classic Begins Tonight

The Braves and Astros are set for Game 1 of this year’s World Series tonight at Minute Maid Park. Atlanta will be sending righty Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34 ERA) out to the mound to face off against Houston southpaw Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA). First pitch is set for 8:09...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Family Affair
Victoria Advocate

Gallery: Victoria ISD Fall Classic golf tournament

Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
arvadapress.com

Jeffco soccer a family affair for Sawaged brothers

Anthony Sawaged wanted to play his senior season of soccer with his brother Nathan at Ralston Valley. However, when the last-minute addition of a few unlikely players to Anthony’s Pomona Panthers squad blocked a potential transfer to RVHS, the boys settled for the next best thing — facing off as rivals.
SOCCER
Kankakee Daily Journal

Football a family affair for Momence's Ted, Sam Petersen

The game of football has been good to Ted Petersen. It helped him get a college education at Eastern Illinois University, where he became an All-American offensive lineman, and eventually a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers under hall-of-fame coach Chuck Noll. The experiences and education Petersen gained...
MOMENCE, IL
Valley Roadrunner

VC Squirrels take first in Desert Fall Classic

Over the weekend the Valley Center Squirrels, 10U Baseball team went to Las Vegas and took first place in the Desert Fall Classic in Las Vegas. In the finals the VC Squirrels scored with 17 points to the Arizona Bolts, 7. Coaches were Matt Guiliano, Josh Holden and Mark Brittian.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
Climbing

Films and Falls: Shelf Road Craggin Classic

The energy was high this weekend at the Shelf Road Craggin Classic in Colorado, where climbers from across the front-range gathered to climb hard and connect with their community. Boulder local and first-time Craggin Classic participant Marie Faust highlighted the importance of this event, saying “What I like about the Craggin Classic is that it includes everyone. So events like this with people from different backgrounds help bring confidence and community. It gives everyone a chance whether you are sending 5.14 or 5.6, it doesn’t matter you can still have fun and you can still get out.”
BOULDER, CO
High Point University Athletics

Panthers Return to Triad for Grandover Fall Classic

Mon.-Tues., November 1-2 -- 2021 Grandover Fall Classic (Greensboro, NC) Live Scoring | Grandover Resort & Spa (East Course) High Point returns back to the Triad for the second time this fall when they get set to compete in the 2021 Grandover Fall Classic in Greensboro, NC. The tournament is hosted by rival UNCG and will take place on November 1-2.
HIGH POINT, NC
osubeavers.com

Beavers Headed to Portland Fall Classic

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's rowing team will continue its fall season on Sunday, when the Beavers travel north for the Portland Fall Classic. The event will take place in Vancouver, Wash. The event will feature four Oregon State 8+ boats, along with four 4+ boats and eight 2-...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon Democrat

Phoenix come back to win MSC Fall Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men shot a 301 as a team to move up and win the Mid-South Conference Fall Classic on Tuesday. This is the Phoenix’s first tournament win of the season to close out the fall. The Phoenix fired a 301 in the final round to win...
SPORTS
MLB

Plouffe predicted Fall Classic result in March

Trying to gaze into a crystal ball and foresee the baseball season is a fool's errand. After all, as John Sterling knows, you can't predict baseball. Unless ... maybe you can. Former big leaguer Trevor Plouffe pegged this exact outcome back on March 31. That's right: Before the season ever began, Plouffe said that Atlanta was going to defeat Houston in six games.
MLB
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Fall Family Fun

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah celebrated her birthday with family fun. Also, we take a look at a few costume submissions from Darlene and a photo from a Harvest Festival Betty attended at church. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You...
RICHMOND, VA
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin Wraps Up Roberta Alison Fall Classic

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – The Wisconsin women's tennis team continued its fall season at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic this past weekend, hosted by the University of Alabama. Representing the Badgers in singles play was freshmen Taylor Cataldi and Ariel Johnson, junior Xinyu Cai, and senior Ava Markham. Competing for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
visitsaintpaul.com

Classic Fall Spectacular Gymnastics Competition

The Classic Fall Spectacular Gymnastics Competition will be held at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul on November 6 - 7. Admission: $20 per day for Adults / $15 per day for Child/Senior/Veteran.
SPORTS
x1071.com

Win Our Fall Family Getaway!!

Follow us on Facebook and keep listening for your chance to qualify to win our Fall Family Getaway with Tricom Cellular, Satellite & Electronics in Platteville and The Carleton in Lancaster (check it out at VRBO.com). Enjoy two nights at the luxurious The Carleton along with food and fun, family...
LANCASTER, WI
CBS Philly

Special Olympics Of Pennsylvania Returns To Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The 33rd annual Special Olympics of Pennsylvania returned to Villanova University on Saturday. Because of the pandemic, this is the first time in two years they’ve been able to compete. “It’s unlike anything else, really,” Charlie Abdo, who has a son participate in the event, said. Nearly 1,000 athletes with the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania are taking part in the three-day event. The annual event took a hiatus last year because of the pandemic. In addition to powerlifting, events also include bocce, running, roller skating, and soccer. Athlete Emmett Abdo described himself as “rebooted, recharged, and re-energized.” “It really feels great...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

