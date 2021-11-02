A Family Affair in the Fall Classic

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The 33rd annual Special Olympics of Pennsylvania returned to Villanova University on Saturday. Because of the pandemic, this is the first time in two years they’ve been able to compete.
“It’s unlike anything else, really,” Charlie Abdo, who has a son participate in the event, said.
Nearly 1,000 athletes with the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania are taking part in the three-day event.
The annual event took a hiatus last year because of the pandemic. In addition to powerlifting, events also include bocce, running, roller skating, and soccer.
Athlete Emmett Abdo described himself as “rebooted, recharged, and re-energized.”
“It really feels great...
