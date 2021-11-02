A Family Affair in the Fall Classic

The energy was high this weekend at the Shelf Road Craggin Classic in Colorado, where climbers from across the front-range gathered to climb hard and connect with their community. Boulder local and first-time Craggin Classic participant Marie Faust highlighted the importance of this event, saying “What I like about the Craggin Classic is that it includes everyone. So events like this with people from different backgrounds help bring confidence and community. It gives everyone a chance whether you are sending 5.14 or 5.6, it doesn’t matter you can still have fun and you can still get out.”

