Week 9 ended in a bang when Houston returner Marcus Jones raced 100 yards for a game-winning kickoff return touchdown with 17 seconds left against the previously undefeated SMU Mustangs. Ten of the 12 FBS programs in the state were in action with Texas A&M and UTSA idle. The Cougars improved its win streak to seven games with the thrilling in-conference win over SMU. Baylor held serve at home against Texas as the Longhorns blew its third double-digit lead in their last three games. It was a tough week for the rest of the state with TCU, Texas Tech, and UTEP falling.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO