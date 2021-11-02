CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIL deal, Grit Factory

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
Kentucky New Era
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBadgers safety Collin Wilder's 'Grit Factory' hats may go on sale soon. It...

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

Anthony Richardson inks new NIL deal with Gainesville Dodge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson had a rough first career start against the nation's No. 1 defense on Saturday, but that hasn't stopped the redshirt freshman from once again cashing in on the hype surrounding his potential upside. According to ActionNetwork.com's Darren Rovell, Richardson has signed a name,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
State
Wisconsin State
cbs2iowa.com

Caitlin Clark inks NIL deal with Hy-vee

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa star basketball player Caitlin Clark is now the first collegiate athlete to sign a sponsorship deal with Hy-Vee. Clark and the grocery store chain announced the new NIL (Name, image, & likeness) deal Wednesday at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee in Coralville. The West Des Moines...
CORALVILLE, IA
247Sports

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne strikes NIL deal with HopCat

Michigan State fans will soon be able to eat a Payton Thorne Burger across the street from campus. Michigan-based restaurant and beer bar HopCat announced on Thursday is has signed MSU’s starting quarterback to a name, image and likeness deal. In addition to the burger named after him – “a double smashburger with American cheese, bacon and a sunny side up egg served on a pretzel bun” – Thorne’s arrangement includes hosting a charity event later this year where $1 from every bill goes to a charity of Thorne’s choosing and “additional partner perks,” HopCat’s parent company, Project BarFly, said in a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKYT 27

Company signs NIL deal with UK men’s basketball players

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Realm Shires Services Inc., the owner and operator of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has announced an NIL sponsorship deal with the men’s basketball players of the University of Kentucky. Each player that has agreed to the contract will become an ambassador of the FTX brand as...
LEXINGTON, KY
#Nil#Barstool Sports#Grit Factory#Badgers
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

'Grit Factory' closed on UW football sideline, but Badgers getting gear from Collin Wilder's NIL deals

Fans won’t see “The Grit Factory” trucker hat on the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline again Saturday at Rutgers, but they can buy one for themselves. Badgers senior safety Collin Wilder signed a pair of name, image and likeness deals for his Halloween-costume-turned-turnover-prop. Those deals prevent the hat and other “Grit Factory” merchandise from being on the sidelines because UW’s policies bar engaging in NIL activities during games. Wearing the hat — which players did after coming up with turnovers last week against then-No. 9 Iowa — during games would constitute advertising for the product.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Kentucky Men's Basketball Team Signs Cryptocurrency Deal with FTX US Under NIL Rules

Each player on the Kentucky men's basketball team will get paid monthly after signing an exclusive deal with FTX US:. Kentucky’s whole basketball team signed a crypto NIL deal that will pay each of them monthly. Huge for those guys and for recruiting. <a href="https://t.co/MheGhpMw1T">https://t.co/MheGhpMw1T</a> <a href="https://t.co/QSyK1aOv8m">pic.twitter.com/QSyK1aOv8m</a>. The NIL deal...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

UK inks NIL Deal with Morgan & Morgan; gets billboard in New York

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team arrived in New York City yesterday ahead of their season opener against Duke in the Champion’s Classic. After attending a Knicks game in Madison Square Garden last night to watch some former Wildcat players and staff, they went to Times Square this morning to unveil their latest NIL deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Tribune

Collin Wilder's Halloween costume idea turned into 'The Grit Factory' talisman for Wisconsin defense

Collin Wilder started a new Wisconsin tradition and ruined his Halloween costume in the process. The Badgers safety bought the hat that became “The Grit Factory” talisman for $7 at Ragstock one day before Wisconsin took down Iowa with a dominating defensive performance on Saturday, 24-7. The intent was to make it part of his look as a factory worker for the weekend Halloween celebration. It ended up on the sideline.
WISCONSIN STATE
WCJB

Gators QB Richardson signs first local NIL deal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gators Quarterback and Eastside High graduate Anthony Richardson has put pen to paper on his first name image likeness deal with a local business in Gainesville. Richardson is now partnered with Gainesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and the proud owner of a new...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football rankings following another eventful Saturday. The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week, but it’s still fun to look at a different type of rankings. ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 following...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE

