NFL

Butker hits go-ahead FG with 1:07 left as KC beats Giants

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes lamented two more turnovers and...

www.ftimes.com

FanSided

What channel is the KC Chiefs vs. New York Giants game on?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot more on the line than their opponents in Week 8. For the New York Giants, there’s very little in the way of expectations for Monday Night Football. It’s a chance for a young team to come out and give another team their best efforts in the hope of showing further growth while also knowing this year is primarily about building a future foundation toward something sustainable under head coach Joe Judge.
NFL
FanSided

New York Giants visit KC Chiefs with significant injury concerns

Every team is dealing with injuries, but the New York Giants are suffering one loss after another on the same side of the ball—on offense. Taken together, it’s a frustrating scenario for Daniel Jones, who has lost most of his playmakers in his second season, thereby stunting his growth (or at least failing to showcase his ceiling).
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Giants: AA writer predictions for Week 8

If you were hoping for a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs to gather their thoughts and recollect before moving forward into any more turnover-laden games, this is about as good as you get. The real bye comes during Thanksgiving week for the Chiefs, but that’s likely to be too late in the season if K.C. cannot turn things around before then. They’re already at a tipping point.
NFL
St. Joseph Post

Harrison Butker field goal lifts Chiefs to ugly win over Giants

Harrison Butker hit a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left, and the Kansas City Chiefs scrambled their way to a 20-17 comeback win over the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium Monday night. Patrick Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and an...
NFL
Reuters

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slip past Giants on late FG

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to two fourth-quarter field goals Monday, overcoming an uneven performance to help deliver a 20-17 home victory over the New York Giants. Unable to connect on deep routes against the Giants’ two-deep safeties, Mahomes often settled for shorter options but proved inconsistent, passing...
NFL
Newsday

Upset in KC was oh so close for Giants

They were this close to pulling off a major upset of the two-time defending AFC champions . . . on the road . . . on Monday Night Football . . . with their season on the line. Darnay Holmes had the ball locked securely in his arms, with his teammates celebrating his interception of Patrick Mahomes inside Kansas City territory with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs-Giants rapid reaction: KC ‘manages’ Monday Night Football win

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, in the Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football. “Managed” happens to be the key word of the evening, which is a problem given Kansas City’s Super Bowl-or-bust aspirations — and the aspirations of their opponent, who at this stage, would call it a successful season with eight wins. While the result is admittedly better than what could have been a much darker alternative, the truth of the matter is that the remainder of the Chiefs’ schedule includes no more lowly NFC East teams they can beat up.
NFL
kmaland.com

NFL (11/1): Butker's late field goal sends Chiefs past Giants

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs used a late field goal from Harrison Butker to beat the Giants 20-17. Butker's game-winner came from 34-yards with 1:12 left after an offsides penalty wiped out a potential Giants interception. The win came despite two turnovers from the Chiefs (4-4) offense. Patrick Mahomes tossed for...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Giants TE scores 1st TD at 17-1

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Raiders at the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tennessee Titans at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL

