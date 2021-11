After a long, seemingly unending, six months of disruption, Mandan’s $10 million Main Street reconstruction project had been completed. Main Street was officially opened on Monday, Oct. 28, with no orange roadside cones in sight and with no more one-way traffic on First and Second Streets. A ribbon was held by Marshall Moore of the State Transportation Department and Mayor Dykshoorn snipped the ribbon. A seven-foot-long cake, prepared by George’s Bakery and courtesy of Northern Improvement Company, depicted Mandan’s new Main Street, complete with a replica of the Depot.

MANDAN, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO