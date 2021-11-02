$30 million VIA project still only used by handful of commuters

BOSTON (CBS) — More than $9 billion of federal funding from the infrastructure package will come to Massachusetts. “By investing billions more in Massachusetts, we can finally begin the process of replacing the Cape Cod bridges and updating the MBTA to make it more efficient and climate resilient. We can also advance essential projects like East-West Rail and help close our digital divide by connecting families from the Berkshires to Boston with high-speed internet. We will reduce roadway fatalities and promote clean drinking water across the Commonwealth, while creating good-paying jobs and spurring new economic growth,” Senator Ed Markey said. According to a statement from Markey, the money will be divided as: $4.2 billion for road improvements $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repair $2.5 billion for enhancing public transit systems like the MBTA $1.1 billion to improve its water infrastructure $244 million for airport infrastructure $100 million to promote broadband access $63 million for deploying electric vehicle charging infrastructure $15.7 million to strengthen cybersecurity $5.8 million to protect against wildfires The funding would be over five years.

