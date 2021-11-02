CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school football playoffs are almost upon us as the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings get a big shake-up with Veterans Memorial's loss to Flour Bluff next...

KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Football Playoff Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the football playoff schedule for teams in the viewing area. Check out highlights and scores on a "mini-Blitz" the 10 PM news!. Brownsville Veterans Memorial @ CC Veterans Memorial - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Buccaneer Stadium. McAllen @ Gregory-Portland - Fri. 7 PM. Flour...
KIII 3News

'Kiss My Bat, Cancer' tournament takes place in Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 90 Texas baseball teams are all in the Coastal Bend playing in a massive tournament, for one reason and one reason only; cancer awareness. "The awareness part for me would be for me would be for everyone listening to go get your annual check ups," said Todd Akers, the Head Baseball Coach of Tuloso-Midway.
Corpus Christi Hooks host World Series Game 3 watch party

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros have a tied World Series on their hands, with the 'Stros and the Braves winning a game each early this week. Game 3 will be in Atlanta on Friday and the Astros are looking to extend their lead by another game. We all...
