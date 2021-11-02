SPARK Community Conversation Nov. 5

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications to become a community grant reviewer with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) opened Monday.
Applicants chosen will review grant applications from community-based organizations looking to promote public safety in their respective neighborhoods. MONSE began accepting grant requests through its grants portal on Oct. 1.
“We are excited about this next step in the grant application review process,” Mayor Scott said. “I want to encourage anyone committed to building a better, safer Baltimore to apply to be a MONSE Community Grant Reviewer. This is about centering our communities in the conversation about how to enhance public safety in a meaningful and sustainable way.”
The Mayor’s Office said anyone that has an interest in or is an expert in MONSE’s five funding priorities are encouraged to apply. Those priorities are:
Community Violence Intervention,
Youth Justice,
Community Healing,
Victim Services,
and Re-entry.
The application to be a reviewer consists of four questions and is due Dec. 3. If an applicant is selected, a selection notification will come Dec. 7.
Complete the four-question application at monse.baltimorecity.gov.
The SUNY New Paltz Asian and Pacific Islander Student Alliance (APISA) led a wide-ranging conversation on Asian hate in America, attended by peer students, faculty and campus leaders on Nov. 3. The event grew out of a dialogue that began between students, APISA members, campus leaders and faculty when students...
(Seguin) — The complicated relationship between police and men of color — particularly black men — will be the focus of discussion during a special community event on Monday night at Texas Lutheran University. The “Beyond Brutality: A Candid Conversation From Both Sides of the Badge” event is being put...
For fall conferences this school year, administration has made adjustments to the format. Students will be leading conferences, while being facilitated by Park Connections advisers. This could potentially affect students negatively due to the intricacies of the new set-up. The information self-reporting form, which will be filled out by students...
ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) — During a face-to-face conversation about violence in the community Monday afternoon, people had the floor to ask questions and get direct answers from community leaders. The event was hosted by SAVE ROCHESTER Black Lives Matter. Rochester is at 67 homicides this year. A lot of the...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ask any preteen you know, and they probably can’t say they’ve sparked change in their local community. But one group of kids spent the day doing just that. These kids are thinking well beyond their years into issues that affect all of us. They’re taking action on the headlines you read everyday, […]
Prices of utilities within the city of Albany have been noticeably rising. Some of the candidates running for commission positions spoke at yesterday's debate about their ideas for solutions. One of the candidates addressed the issue of representation for Albany on the MEAG Power Utility board. "The city of Albany...
On Monday, September 25 Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) hosted an online community conversation on issues involving safety that included Travis Christian, Petersburg Police Chief, and James Reid, Petersburg Interim Fire Chief. “This is just one of the numerous steps that we are taking to ensure that our families are...
Several Oakland County commissioners are planning to host a virtual community conversation to provide an update on what the Oakland County Board of Commissioners have been up to this year. Yolanda Charles (D-Southfield) and Janet Jackson (D-Southfield) will host the event at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. In addition,...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools kicked off a series of ‘community conversations’ Monday evening. School leaders were at the Daniel’s Hill Center, where they discussed the topic of family engagement with the community. More meetings like this are expected in the future.
A new northwest Houston master-planned community by Johnson Development Corp. will focus on sparking joy and eliciting positivity in its homeowners, according to a press release. Aptly named Jubilee, the 1,620-acre Hockley development will aim to improve its homeowners’ physical, emotional and mental well-being. “We want to raise the bar...
The Stony Brook University Program in Public Health presents a conversation to answer your questions and learn about updates for both COVID and flu vaccines. Register now for this free Zoom webinar on Tuesday, November 16, at 7 pm, featuring Gregson Pigott, MD, MPH, Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, and Lawrence E. Eisenstein, MD, MPH, FACP, Commissioner of the Nassau County Department of Health.
Their individual situations varied, but requests to leave masking issues in the hands of parents was the same from three individuals who addressed Yankton’s school board at its Monday meeting. Board members listened to the speakers, asking few questions and did not take any action. The first person to speak...
Yankton Area Arts (YAA) named the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild (DPQG) its Art Advocates of the Year at the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery on Friday, Nov. 5. The DPQG is currently exhibiting quilts at the art gallery, something they do every two years. The quilts can be viewed through Nov. 19.
Contact Center Food Basket Donations, Recipients Sought. The holiday season is fast approaching, and the Contact Center of Yankton is once again providing holiday food baskets and fruit baskets to homebound individuals. The Contact Center relies on the goodness of the community to help fund this very special yearly project....
GAYVILLE — A Veterans Day program will be held at the Gayville-Volin High School gymnasium in Gayville at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 Bernie Hunhoff will be the featured speaker. The public is welcome to attend. After the program, the Gayville American Legion will hold a memorial service at the...
Kids’ Chance Awareness Week is a national initiative designed to highlight existing Kids’ Chance programs and state organizations across the country. It provides our supporters with a specified time frame to be engaged with and raise awareness about our mission. Kids’ Chance of South Dakota will be celebrating Kids’ Chance...
Yankton’s Community Holiday feast (a free holiday meal open to the public) will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway. Organizers need you to make the holiday feast a success. You can volunteer, donate or join them for dinner. To donate turkey,...
Gonzaga Active Minds, a club started in 2019, works to educate and advocate for mental health and mental health resources. After facing challenges during the pandemic while establishing on campus, Active Minds is now growing in its presence and ability to support students. Active Minds is a national organization that...
Comments / 0