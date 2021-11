Gas prices are still going up in Tennessee but at a slower rate than the last couple of weeks. Since last Monday, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 4 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.16 which is 26 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.25 more than one year ago. 9% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00. We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014. Today’s national average of $3.38 is 20 cents more than a month ago and $1.22 more than a year ago, and 77 cents more than in 2019.

