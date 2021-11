The New York Giants will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football from Arrowhead Stadium. The Giants are coming off a 25-3 win over the Panthers last weekend and will look to keep that momentum going on the road. With Daniel Jones at the helm, they’ll look for more out of him tonight. As for the Chiefs, they have struggled this season and will look to bounce back after only scoring three points against the Titans last week. Can Mahomes bounce back and lead Kansas City to a win on MNF?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO