DEVELOPING: Crash closes all lanes on I-215 Southbound in Holladay
(INSERT CITY), Utah (ABC4) – All lanes on Southbound I-215 East Belt in Holladay are closed due to a car crash.
Utah Highway Patrol says an accident involving two cars has caused all lanes to close.
Cars are currently being directed off at 6200 South before getting back on I-215.
Officials say while exact the number of injuries in the crash is unknown, they are considered to be serious but not life-threatening.
ABC4 will update the story once more information becomes available.
