Holladay, UT

DEVELOPING: Crash closes all lanes on I-215 Southbound in Holladay

By Kiah Armstrong
 7 days ago

(INSERT CITY), Utah (ABC4) – All lanes on Southbound I-215 East Belt in Holladay are closed due to a car crash.

Utah Highway Patrol says an accident involving two cars has caused all lanes to close.

Cars are currently being directed off at 6200 South before getting back on I-215.

Officials say while exact the number of injuries in the crash is unknown, they are considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

ABC4 will update the story once more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

