Marlon Mack was not listed on the injury report prior to the Jets game. So, he was presumably a healthy scratch. Given how the trade deadline has already passed, I’m not sure how that move makes sense. I understand it if you think you’re going to trade him. But that ship has sailed. We now have him until the end of the year, barring a release. And, releasing him makes no sense to me, unless I’m missing something.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO