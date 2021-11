It certainly looks like Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is now in a place where he is wanted. After the trade deadline deal that sent him from the Denver Broncos to the Rams, Miller has finally arrived at LA and is now working to playing for the team in time for their Week 9 showdown with the Tennessee Titans. As he joins the franchise, though, the eight-time Pro Bowler couldn’t help but be happy with how his teammates welcomed and embraced him–particularly from star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO