The Los Angeles Rams stole the NFL spotlight for at least a few hours today with their trade for Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller. The deal, which sent a pair of 2022 second-day picks to Denver, further solidifies the Rams as “all-in.” Los Angeles does not have one of its own picks in the first four rounds of the draft next spring, having traded them all for veteran talent, though the Rams are supposed to recoup a compensatory selection from the Detroit Lions.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO