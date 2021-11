The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t in any place to underestimate an opponent. Yes, the Chiefs are highly favored this week over the New York Giants, and the rare victories they have this season have come against the NFC East. That said, the Chiefs have still laid an egg on more weeks than not this season and the Giants have beaten the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints this season, so they’re not without talent or hope.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO